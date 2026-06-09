Shekhawat Raises Farmers' And Tribal Land Issues In Badnawar | AI generated

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat wrote a letter to the Madhya Pradesh government, raising concerns related to fertiliser availability for farmers and the proposed additional land acquisition for the PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Mega Textile Park.

In a letter to the Department of Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development, Shekhawat sought adequate supplies of urea, DAP, NPK and other fertilisers ahead of the kharif sowing season.

He stated that shortages in previous years had caused inconvenience and financial difficulties for farmers and urged authorities to ensure sufficient stock and smooth distribution.

The MLA also wrote to the principal secretary of the state government regarding concerns over further land acquisition in Bherupada and Chirakhan villages. He noted that around 861 hectares had already been acquired for the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park.

He expressed concern that the proposed acquisition of an additional 329.64 acres could impact the livelihoods of tribal and farming families who depend on the land.

Shekhawat urged the government to take a balanced approach that safeguards the interests of farmers and tribal communities while pursuing development projects.