Shantinath Idol Consecrated At New Jain Temple In MP's Kukshi

Shantinath Idol Consecrated At New Jain Temple In Kukshi | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The main idol of Lord Shri Shantinath was consecrated at the newly constructed Jain temple in Kukshi on Thursday amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals as part of the Shri Shantijin Pratistha-cum-Anjanshalaka Mahamahotsav.

Pratisthacharya Gachhadhipati Hriday Samrat Shrimad Nityasen Suri Maharaj also hoisted the temple flag atop the shikhar. The Tilak Chand Rupchand Chaudhary family served as the principal beneficiaries of the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Besides the main idol, idols of several Tirthankaras, deities, Ganadharas and Guru Bhagwants were consecrated, with numerous families sponsoring individual installations.

A grand varghoda (religious procession) began at Kachahri Chowk and passed through various Jain temples in the town before reaching the newly built temple.

The organisers also consecrated idols of Acharya Shrimad Vijay Jayantsen Surishwarji at multiple temples and installed the first living idol of Acharya Shrimad Vijay Nityasen Surishwar.

Kukshi MLA Honey Baghel paid respects to the Acharya during the religious assembly. Jain Shri Sangh president Manohar Lal Puranik expressed gratitude to the Acharya for his guidance and blessings during the event.