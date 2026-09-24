Shantanu Moitra To Receive National Lata Mangeshkar Award 2026 In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Music composer Shantanu Moitra will receive the Madhya Pradesh Government's National Lata Mangeshkar Award 2026 for his contribution to music direction.

Culture Department Director NP Namdev said the award will be presented during a two-day programme commemorating the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Sep 27 and 28.

The celebrations will open on Sep 27 with the musical evening Amar Lata Hamari Lata... The award ceremony will be held on Sep 28, followed by a performance by singing duo Sachet-Parampara. Entry to the programmes will be free.

The National Lata Mangeshkar Award carries a tax-free cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation.

Shantanu Moitra: Music Rooted In Melody

Born on Jan 22, 1968, in Lucknow, Moitra began his musical journey in advertising before establishing himself as a music composer and background-score composer in Indian cinema.

His filmography includes Parineeta, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Madras Cafe, Piku, October and 12th Fail, with his music often drawing on melody, folk influences and the emotional tenor of the narrative.

Moitra received the National Film Award for Best Music Direction (Background Score) in 2014 for the Telugu film Na Bangaru Talli.