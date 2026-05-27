Shankaracharya Performs Vagdevi Puja In Bhojshala, Installation Of A Grand Granite Idol Of Goddess Saraswati | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kashi Sumeru Peethadheeshwar Shankaracharya Swami Narendrachandra Saraswati Maharaj visited the historic Bhojshala in Dhar and, along with his associates, offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati on Wednesday.

The seer performed puja and participated in a hawan at the site in the presence of religious leaders and devotees. Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, he described Bhojshala as an important centre of knowledge, spirituality and Sanatan culture established during the reign of Raja Bhoj.

Highlighting the significance of Vasant Panchami, the Shankaracharya said devotees worship Goddess Saraswati at the site seeking wisdom and spiritual growth.

Referring to the ongoing legal and archaeological developments related to Bhojshala, he said court directives had strengthened the position of Sanatan followers. He compared the matter with the Ayodhya case and said historical and archaeological evidence would ultimately establish the truth.

The Shankaracharya also demanded installation of a grand granite idol of Goddess Saraswati at Bhojshala and called for development of the site as a major educational and cultural centre based on the Gurukul tradition.

He said revival of such heritage centres would help promote peace, education and cultural values in society.