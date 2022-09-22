Shamgarh: Panchayat member accused of encroachment

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A resident of Dhamaniya Diwan village Ratanlal Odh accused the gram panchayat panch Ganesh Ram of illegally occupying his "Patta". After that, Ratanlal registered a written complaint with the village gram panchayat by attaching land papers to it. But, the sarpanch did not accept his complaint and accused Ratanlal of committing fraud.

According to information, two brothers of panch Ganesh Ram were allotted lands under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna near Ratanlal's "Patta". Ganesh helped his brothers in encroaching the said "Patta".

Later, a complaint was also made by Ratanlal to the Mandsaur collector Gautam Singh against panch Ganesh. On which the collector ordered the Garoth district panchayat to investigate the matter. Despite the inquiry order, Ganesh Ram's brothers continue to erect their building on the said land. The secretary of the Garoth panchayat informed that the complaint has been received. Now as the matter is disputed, the decision on it will be taken on September 24 at the gram sabha.