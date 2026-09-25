Shakti Dal To Guard Biggest Traditional Public Spectacles As The 103-Year-Old Anant Chaturdashi In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is set for one of its biggest traditional public spectacles as the 103-year-old Anant Chaturdashi tableau procession rolls through the city on Friday evening. The administration has put special security arrangements for women and crowd-management measures in place for the procession.

The procession, a longstanding cultural tradition of Indore, will begin at 6 pm on Friday, Sep 25, with illuminated and mechanised tableaux moving through the city's major roads. It will continue into the intervening night of Sep 25 and 26.

More than 10 tableau committees will participate, presenting two or three tableaux each. According to tableau artistes, AI, 3D technology, hydraulics and special lighting effects are being used in the tableaux.

‘Shakti Dal ’ for women's safety

With large crowds expected along the procession route, security arrangements have been divided into six divisions, 12 zones and 22 sectors, with more than 2,000 personnel deployed. Arrangements for security, traffic management, sanitation, lighting and drinking water have been completed. Watchtowers have been installed to monitor the procession route. Medical teams, including doctors, will be stationed along the route, while ambulances with medical personnel will be deployed at key locations for emergencies. Police teams will also conduct checks using breathalysers. For women's safety, a special team of women police personnel, 'Shakti Dal', will be deployed, with personnel stationed along the route to provide immediate assistance. A drone unit will monitor the event, with suspicious activity spotted through drone footage to be immediately reported to the police team concerned.

Special Tableaux participating

1. Indore Municipal Corporation (With Pic): Indore's Anant Chaturdashi tableaux feature the Indore Development Authority's 29th annual presentation, depicting the city's development through its City Forest, a grand Shiva wedding procession and the traditional celebration of Lakshmi Puja.

2. Kalyan Mill (With Pic): Anant Chaturdashi tableaux feature Kalyan Mill's 97th annual presentation, highlighting women's empowerment and leadership across fields, along with a colourful Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra featuring Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, elephants, lions, deer and other wildlife.

3. Hukumchand Mill (with pic): Anant Chaturdashi tableaux feature Hukumchand Mill’s 103rd-year presentation, depicting Lord Ganesha’s battle with demon Sindurasur and his origins, the conflict between Bali and Sugreeva highlighting their mistakes, and the traditional Vat Savitri fast.

4. Swadeshi Mill (with pic): Indore’s Anant Chaturdashi tableaux feature Swadeshi Mill’s 97th-year presentation, highlighting the dangers of drug addiction through “Drug Free – Our India,” Lord Shiva’s Rudra Avatar, and Goddess Jagadamba’s victory over demons Shumbh and Nishumbh.

5. Rajkumar Mill (with pic): Indore’s Anant Chaturdashi tableaux feature Rajkumar Mill’s 92nd-year presentation, showcasing Lord Jagannath’s divine dance during the Rath Yatra, Lord Vishnu’s battle with demons Madhu and Kaitabha, and a poignant Ashoka Vatika scene featuring Mother Janaki and Hanuman.

Strict rules for akhadas

Akhadas accompanying the procession will also operate under strict safety regulations. Their ustads have been instructed to reach designated locations by 5 pm, before the tableaux begin moving. Consumption of alcohol and carrying sharp or lethal weapons are prohibited. Dangerous stunts, including blowing fire from the mouth, are also banned, with violations liable to lead to cancellation of licences. Ustads may, however, carry one sheathed sword as a symbolic representation. A uniform dress code and identification badges are compulsory for akhada members. With the Anant Chaturdashi procession expected to draw crowds late into the night, the administration has emphasised safety, crowd management and monitoring.

Judging committees have been constituted to evaluate the tableaux and akhadas participating in the Anant Chaturdashi procession in the city on Friday night.

As per the order of Collector Shivam Verma, the committees will assess the participating tableaux and akhadas based on established criteria.

The tableau judging committee comprises Indore Press Club President Deepak Kardam, Indore Press Club General Secretary Pradeep Joshi, Women and Child Development Department Project Officer Rajendra Mandloi, Public Works Department Executive Engineer Chetna Chauhan and ITI Indore Training Officer Vipin Purohit.

The akhada judging committee comprises Ravindrasingh Gaur, Buddhasingh Pehalwan, Ramesh Yadav, Suresh Rane Pehalwan, Mansingh Yadav, Vinod Gandhi, Gopal Bairasi, Dinesh Shukla Guru, Raja, son of Ratan Pehalwan Yadav, Meet Bhavani Kashyap, Gopal Yadav and Govind Gurjar.

Public Relations Department Deputy Director Pushpendra Vaskale will be the convener of both committees.