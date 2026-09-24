Indore Man Rapes & Blackmails Girl Over Obscene Visuals, Extorts 4 Lakh | Free Pik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped and blackmailed a girl on the pretext of marriage. The accused blackmailed the girl and extorted four lakh rupees.

According to information, the accused has been identified as Danish Khan, resident of Juna Risala. The girl met Khan at an event in April 2024 After this, they became friends and started talking on social media.

Later, Khan took the girl to a hotel in Vijay Nagar on the pretext going to a relative's house. He exploited the girl after falsely promising of marriage. Khan allegedly taped her inappropriate visuals. Later, he started blackmailing the girl through these photos and videos.

Information revealed, Khan extorted over 4 lakh rupees from the girl by blackmailing her. The girl filed a complaint against him in Rajendra Nagar police station under the section of rape and blackmail against Khan.

According to reports, the accused forced the girl several times for physical relationship and started instigating her to commit suicide. Police have registered a case against Danish Khan under sections 64, 64(2)(m) and 351(3) of the IPC.