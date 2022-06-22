e-Paper Get App

Shajapur: One worker died, another injured as soil cave in while laying pipelines

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Representative Image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): One worker was killed and the other was injured after a huge mound of soil caved in and fell on workers at Girwar village of Shajapur district.

As per details, the deceased worker was identified as Silendra, 28, a native of Devriya, Uttar Pradesh while the other worker is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the workers were busy laying and connecting the water pipeline under Nal Jal Yojana.

A large mound of soil caved in and fell on two workers, later two were then rescued with the help of a JCB machine and rushed to the hospital where Silendra was declared brought dead by doctors while the other worker is undergoing further medical treatment.

It is noteworthy that workers were under the contractor engaged for lying of water pipeline as part of the Madhya Pradesh Nal Jal Yojana, intending to provide clean and potable drinking waters in the state.

The pipeline Nal Jal Yojana project involves the laying of new pipelines and the shifting of existing lines was given to Gujarat-based P Das by Shajapur civic body on a contract basis.

