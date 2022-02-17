Shajapur district first in state to get E-Profile updation

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): With the updation of e-profiling of more than 95 per cent of government servants in Shajapur district, it earned the first position in the state.

District collector Dinesh Jain congratulated senior district treasury officer GL Guwatia and presented certificates to government servants of various departments for achieving the top slot.

On this occasion, district panchayat CEO Misha Singh, joint director treasury and accounts Ujjain division Sushma Thakur, district pension officer RB Dhakad, Grade III employees organisation president Raghuveer Singh Panwar and officers and employees of other departments were present.

Collector Jain praised district treasury officer Guwatia for his hard work and dedication. Collector Jain said that the work done by Guwatia is commendable.

Paying salary to all the government servants in the district on the first day of the month is a big task in itself. Guwatia completes all the tasks given to him on time, the collector said.

A few days back, Guwatia was made District Planning Officer and District Coordinator. He has given impetus to the schemes by streamlining the departments, the collector added.

On this occasion, 60 employees of 40 departments including Mukam Singh Tagore, Bharbhushan Srivastava, Wasim Khan, Bablu Verma, Arif Khan, Imarti Ateria of district treasury, who played a crucial role in e-profile updation, were given citations.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:34 PM IST