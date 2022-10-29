Shajapur: Consumption of tobacco products banned inside dist hospital

Representative Image |

Shajapur(Madhya Pradesh): An “anti-tobacco campaign” was launched here at the district hospital on Friday, as part of which action was taken against those found to be consuming tobacco and related products inside the premises. A fine of Rs 50 was imposed on those found to be consuming tobacco products inside the hospital.

A special team constituted under the leadership of nodal officer Lalit Sharma, RMO Sachin Nayak to ensure a complete ban on smoking at hospitals in order to make them tobacco-free premises and take action against violators. A total ban on smoking in hospital will protect patients from the harms of second-hand smoke, help smokers quit and reduce smoking in public areas.

Under district-level tobacco control programme, use of tobacco and related products and spitting in public places would be punishable with a fine of Rs 50. Dr Sachin Nayak spoke on the ill effects of tobacco, the fatal disease it causes like cancer, diabetes, stroke and other heart and lung-related deadly diseases and the addictive nature of cigarettes. Consumption of pan, gutkha and tobacco inside district hospital premises would be punishable with a fine of Rs 50.

Read Also Shujalpur: Love jihad case registered in Shajapur