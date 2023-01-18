Shahenshah: Undergo regular check-up for good health

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “For better health, one must opt for regular check-up and visit hospitals to get full health assessments at regular intervals,” legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan said at the inaugural ceremony of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on January 17.

The newly opened hospital in central India focuses to cater to the needs of people with advanced healthcare systems.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan; MP chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Tina Ambani, chairperson KDA hospital; Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO KDA Hospital and Rajesh Mehta, executive director BMC group along with Anil Ambani and Jaya Bachchan were present at the event.

The hospital aims to provide a package of required amenities. Tina Ambani said, “The hospital focuses on four major frontiers which makes this hospital the best choice for those wanting fair and advanced treatment. We stand by our belief of being accessible to all those in need by providing them the diagnosed treatment in such a manner that every facility becomes affordable. We aspire to create awareness among all about the medical facilities available here,” she said.

“It is important for the hospital to work with associations and like-minded people so that we can bridge the gap between every sector and achieve good healthcare for one and all.”

The hospital believes in becoming self-sufficient in providing care to patients with an occupancy of 300-bed. The ICU has 110 beds and there are nine operation theatres.

I believe in Indian medical services: Big B

Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of being infected with Hepatitis-B, which he had contracted during a blood transfusion. He said, “While I was going through various surgeries, we had the funds to go abroad and avail the facilities of medical science but I decided to avail the treatment here in India. This is not only because I believe in the Indian medical services but also trust the doctors. In future, if I ever face any medical emergency, I would rely on Indian doctors,” he said.

Central India will now evolve as the medical hub

“Indore is already a commercial hub of the state and with new medical advancements each day, the city is racing towards becoming a medical hub of central India. The Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital will certainly act as a catalyst in helping Indore become medically independent. People from the state used to visit Mumbai and Delhi to avail better medical services, however, now they can visit this hospital in Indore.”

- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister

