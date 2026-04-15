SGSITS Seven-Month Marksheet Delay Puts Students In A Limbo | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fresh concerns have emerged at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) after a prolonged delay of nearly seven months in declaring examination results. Students are now facing new challenges as marksheets for previously announced semester results have still not been issued, affecting learners from first year to final year.

According to institute sources, thousands of marksheets are yet to be printed. The delay is reportedly linked to a proposal sent to Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) to adopt a relative credit system similar to that used by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Officials say marksheets will be printed only after approval of the new system. However, the proposal’s approval appears uncertain, as RGPV has previously indicated reluctance to implement a new credit system for a single institution.

This is not the first such attempt. In 2009, SGSITS had proposed adopting the relative credit system, but the plan was rejected by RGPV on similar grounds. At that time too, thousands of marksheets were withheld, leading to complaints from students.

The current situation has particularly impacted final-year students. With their last semester examinations approaching and many having already secured job placements, the absence of marksheets could jeopardise their ability to join companies by June. Employers typically require official academic records before onboarding candidates. Students from earlier years are also expected to face difficulties during summer internships and placements.

Adding to the problem, the institute recently discontinued the services of CRISP, a company that had been managing its academic data since 2010. The company has reportedly removed its servers, and crucial data related to previous semester results remains with them. The data has not yet been transferred to MP Online, creating further hurdles in the generation of marksheets.

Officials indicated that final-year marksheets may now have to be prepared using old records. However, access to these records is currently restricted, as the necessary credentials are held by the former service provider. The institute is now attempting to re-establish contact with the agency to retrieve the required information.