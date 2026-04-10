SGSITS-Indore Fees Double In Three Years; Students Protest At College Campus-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore staged a protest on campus after the institute, reprotedly, increased course fees for the 2025–26 academic session on Friday.

Many students claimed that the fees for several technical courses have almost doubled this year.

A video of the protest has surfaced on social media, showing students sitting on the ground inside the campus and raising slogans against the institute over the fee hike. The clip shows a large group of students gathering together and protesting while demanding that the administration roll back the increased fees.

Watch the video below :

According to students, the fee hike has affected several Bachelor of Technology courses, including popular streams like Information Technology and Biomedical Engineering.

They said the new fee structure has made education much more expensive compared to previous years.

A comparison of fee structures at SGSITS shows a sharp rise over the last three academic sessions for courses like Bachelor of Technology.

In the 2023–24 session, the total fee per semester was around ₹49,400, with the first semester costing about ₹56,650 due to additional admission charges.

In 2024–25, the fee increased to about ₹57,675 per semester, while the first semester fee rose to about ₹63,925.

However, in the 2025–26 session, the fee saw a major jump. The semester fee crossed ₹1,05,000, with the first semester costing about ₹1,07,175.

The increase is mainly due to a sharp rise in the miscellaneous institute fee, which went from around ₹11,875 in 2023–24 and ₹20,150 in 2024–25 to ₹51,900 in 2025–26, while the tuition fee increased from ₹33,500 to ₹50,000.

Overall, the data shows that the semester cost for B.Tech courses at the institute has more than doubled within three years, which has led to the protest from students in Indore

Students protesting on the campus said the sudden increase has put a financial burden on many families, being in a governement college.

College sources said the fee hike was introduced because government funding for the institute has reduced in recent years.

As a result, the college now needs to cover more expenses for facilities, maintenance and operations through student fees.