Sewerage Work Turns Roads Into Mud In Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Chandrapura Basant Vihar are facing severe difficulties due to incomplete sewerage line work in the area.

Extensive digging by the construction agency has left roads covered in mud and debris. The situation has worsened with the onset of the rainy season.

The severity of the problem became evident when a dumper engaged in the sewerage work itself got stuck in the mud.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media. Locals have raised concerns over the safety of elderly people and schoolchildren navigating the affected stretches.

Locals Gaurav Mali, Yashwant Gujarati and Arjun Prajapati expressed displeasure with the administration, stating that even light rain renders the area difficult to walk through.

They accused the sewerage contractor of neglecting public safety and leaving both the work and the roads incomplete.

Locals informed the Government and administration about the issue and met local councillor representative Shailendra Giri Goswami seeking a resolution, but no permanent solution has emerged.

They warned that they will stage a road blockade if the contractor fails to repair the roads promptly and hold the administration responsible for any consequent disruption.