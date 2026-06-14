Sewer Water Mixes With Drinking Supply, Panic Grips Meghnagar | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Panic spread in Meghnagar on Saturday after sewer water contaminated the drinking water supply in parts of the town, affecting residents in three wards.

Muddy, foul-smelling water containing insects and mosquitoes flowed from taps in Harijan Basti, Nayapura, Habib Colony and Dhamania areas of Ward No 8.

Residents alerted municipal officials, local representatives and journalists, while videos of the contaminated water circulated on social media.

Ward councillor Ajay Damor urged residents to stop using the water immediately, following which the supply was suspended and an inquiry was launched.

Officials said drain water entered the drinking water pipeline during wall replacement work near a sewer line, affecting hundreds of households.

Clean water was supplied through tankers, while municipal teams inspected the affected areas.

The pipeline was repaired within 24 hours and the distribution network, along with storage tanks, was cleaned using chlorine and alum.

Water supply resumed on Sunday after laboratory tests confirmed the water was safe for consumption.

Municipal Council CMO Rahul Singh Verma said a notice had been issued to the contractor over the lapse, while councillor Damor demanded strict action against those responsible.