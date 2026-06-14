Class X Student Ends Life By Consuming Poisonous Substance In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class X student from Pithampur died during treatment after allegedly consuming poison while on his way to meet friends. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, so the reason for his suicide is not yet known.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Himanshu Singh Rathore (17), who had recently passed Class X and was studying in a private school in Pithampur.

Family members said he had left home, saying he was going to Ujjain with friends. His mother had asked him to postpone the trip because guests were expected at home, but he left anyway.

Before reaching his friends, Himanshu allegedly consumed poison. He later informed his friends about it, after which they rushed him to a hospital and informed his family.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Yashwant Badole informed The Free Press Journal newspaper that a zero FIR was registered and the case was forwarded to the concerned police station for further investigation. The reason behind the suspected suicide is not yet known.

Youth hangs self

A 19-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his home in the Bajrang Nagar Kankad area of the city, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Rohit, worked as a driver. Family members were also unaware that he had taken such an extreme step.

Police are investigating the case and are looking into the possibility of a relationship-related issue.

Family members told police that a young woman had repeatedly called him on his mobile phone before his death. However, police are investigating the case and recording statements of his family members to determine the exact reason for his suicide.

Man killed in road accident

A 32-year-old man died in a road accident near Ralamandal late on Friday. According to police, the deceased was identified as Rahul, a resident of Kayasthkhedi in Sanwer.

He was standing with friends in the area around 2.30 am when an unidentified vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Rahul was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have registered a case and are searching for the vehicle and driver involved in the accident.