Severed Cow Head Trigger Outrage, Road Blockade In Sailana | Representational Image

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Sailana witnessed tension after the severed head and skinned remains of a cow were found along the Sailana–Banswara road near Chourel Petrol Pump late on Tuesday night.

According to residents, the remains included the severed head of an adult cow, parts of its legs, and the skin of the animal. Another leg, reportedly belonging to a calf, was also found in a sack nearby.

The discovery triggered protests by local residents, Hindu organisations and cow protection activists, who raised slogans against the police and administration.

Protesters refused to allow police to remove the remains and staged a road blockade at a nearby interstate highway junction, demanding strict action against those responsible.

On receiving information, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tarun Jain, Tehsildar Kulbhushan Sharma, SDOP Neelam Baghel, Station House Officer Pinky Akash and police personnel reached the spot.

Veterinary Officer Kamlesh Jamra collected samples from the remains for examination.

As the protest continued until around 5 am, additional police forces from nearby police stations and Ratlam ASP Ghanoriya also reached the site.

The blockade ended only after officials assured protesters that the accused would be identified and arrested within two days, following which police took custody of the remains and registered a case.