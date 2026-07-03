Several Anganwadi Centres Await Nutrition Stock In Aalirajpur District | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A delay in the supply of Ready-to-Eat (RTE) nutrition has disrupted services at several Anganwadi centres in Aalirajpur district, leaving children and pregnant women without the food supplement weeks after its scheduled distribution.

According to Anganwadi workers, the ration was due to reach centres by June 15 but has not been distributed.

They alleged that officials repeatedly called them to the project office to collect the supplies, forcing them to travel from remote villages at their own expense, only to return empty-handed.

The workers claimed officials asked them to visit individually on different days and bring their own bags to collect the ration. Despite following these instructions, many were reportedly sent back without receiving any supplies.

The delay has affected Anganwadi centres in Seja Sindhi Faliya, Choganwat Patel Faliya, Choganwat Babadev Faliya, Adwada Ujadiya Faliya, Adwada Patel Faliya, Borana Talab Faliya, Borana Jhojga Faliya and Borana Patel Faliya.

Workers said the disruption has stalled the distribution of nutritional supplements to children and expectant mothers, raising concerns over efforts to tackle malnutrition.

District Women and Child Development Officer Rakesh Wankhede said he became aware of the issue through media reports and assured that the matter would be examined.

He said the department would take appropriate action if it found any negligence.