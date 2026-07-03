No Shastri Bridge, New Station Building Before Simhastha 2028 In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): What had long been speculated was confirmed on Thursday by Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey, who said that construction of the Shastri Bridge and the city railway station building will begin only after Simhastha 2028.

He said the decision to defer both projects was taken because it would not be possible to complete them before Simhastha, which is just one-and-a-half years away.

Speaking to the media at the city railway station, Pandey clarified that the Shastri Bridge will have a width of 18 metres and will not be a six-lane bridge. Although the State Government had proposed a six-lane bridge, he said there was insufficient space for such an expansion.

Pandey said the existing railway station building will continue to function until the Simhastha fair. He added that while the parcel office is expected to be ready before Simhastha, it will be used for passenger-related services instead of parcel operations.

On the progress of the Indore–Dahod new rail line project, Pandey said rail connectivity between Indore and Dhar is expected to be established by September. He said Union Minister Savitri Thakur, who also represents the Dhar parliamentary constituency, is keen to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the train service and had sought an update on the project's completion.

Earlier in the day, Pandey conducted a detailed inspection of various railway projects during the second day of his visit to Ratlam Division. He reviewed the gauge conversion work on the Mhow–Omkareshwar section, the Indore–Dahod new rail line, the under-construction tunnel and the railway bridge over the Narmada River. He directed officials to complete the projects within the stipulated timeframe.

He also inspected the new station building, platform, circulating area, electrification work and signalling system at Omkareshwar Road railway station. He instructed the concerned officials to complete all works on schedule while maintaining high quality standards. Later, he inspected the railway bridge under construction over the Narmada River and reviewed the progress of the work.

At the city railway station, Pandey reviewed the progress of the station redevelopment project and other ongoing railway development works in the region with MP Shankar Lalwani. They also discussed the expansion of passenger amenities and future development plans.