Seven Injured As Lift Plunges From Second Floor At Indore’s Navlakha Complex | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people, including six visitors from Punjab, were injured on Tuesday afternoon when an overloaded lift snapped and plunged from the second floor of a six-storey residential building in the Sneh Nagar area near Navlakha under Juni Indore police station limits.

The incident occurred around 3:15 pm at Block C of the Navlakha Complex. According to police, the guests, residents of Nawanshahr in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district of Punjab, had come to visit the Dhingra family and were scheduled to leave later in the day.

Lakhan, a security guard stationed at the building, recounted the incident. "I was standing outside when I heard a loud crash, and the occupants inside started screaming for help," Lakhan said.

"We rushed inside immediately and rescued everyone trapped inside."

Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta said police officials acted swiftly after receiving the information and rescued the victims by breaking the lift door. Seven people sustained injuries, predominantly to their legs.

The injured people have been identified as Ankit Dhingra and his relatives from Punjab: Muskaan Kheer, Harvinder Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Shubham, Asha, and Anita. Ankit suffered leg fractures in both legs, and all victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations point to overloading and poor maintenance as the primary causes of the accident. The building is said to be over 50 years old, while the lift itself is roughly 40 years old.

Three injured previously in similar incident in same complex

Similar lift collapse incidents have previously occurred in Block D of the same complex on April 20, when three people, including an elderly woman, were injured.

At that time, the lift crashed from the third floor, and this lift also crashed in November 2025.

Locals said that the maintenance of the ageing infrastructure has been neglected for a long time, with residents frequently defaulting on upkeep funds.