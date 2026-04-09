Seven Held For Killing 18-Year-Old With Screwdriver & Wooden Sticks Over Alcohol In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested seven individuals, including three minors, for allegedly killing an 18-year-old with a screwdriver and wooden sticks following a trivial, alcohol-fuelled dispute at an engagement ceremony. One additional minor accomplice is currently evading the police.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam, the deceased Shubham Nath, 18, resident of Mahadev Nagar was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver and assaulted with wooden sticks by a group following a dispute during a meal, resulting in his death.

Those arrested have been identified as Dashrath alias Jassa Nath, Shiva Nath, Kishore Nath and Suraj Nath. They are all residents of Sapera Colony, along with three minor accomplices. Another minor is on-the-run.

DISPUTE OVER…

Police said the dispute arose after Nath and his friends arrived at Sapera Colony from the groom’s side to attend the engagement ceremony. During the meal, the accused, who were from the bride’s side, were consuming liquor.

Dashrath reportedly attempted to assert his influence over the group and began abusing them, leading to a physical altercation. Nath and his friends, Yogesh and Sawan, fled the scene, but the accused followed them to the Chameli Devi College Bridge, where they attacked Nath with the screwdriver and wooden sticks.