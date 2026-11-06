Seven Floors, 500 People, No Water! Burst Pipeline Leaves Patients, Attendants Struggling For Two Days At Charak Hospital In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A damaged pipeline near Chamunda Mata Mandir Chauraha has left Charak Bhavan of the District Hospital grappling with a severe water crisis for two days, forcing patients, attendants and staff to purchase bottled water and cans from the market.

The seven-storey hospital, accommodating over 500 people at any given time, faces an unusual predicament: water tankers cannot replenish its overhead tanks, all three bore-wells are dysfunctional, and there is no underground storage facility.

The crisis began when Ravi Infrabuild damaged the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) main pipeline during excavation for elevated corridor piling work. Concrete laid over the damaged section has complicated repairs.

The disruption has affected drinking water, bathing and other essential activities. On Thursday, tanks at Dewasgate, Ksheersagar and Sudam Nagar also remained unfilled.

Charak Bhavan depends entirely on the PHED pipeline to fill its overhead tanks and distribute water throughout the building.

The three bore-wells installed by the construction agency, previously used during supply disruptions, have remained non-functional for months. Their motors are also out of order.

With no underground storage tank, tanker supplies cannot provide an alternative, leaving the hospital administration awaiting pipeline repairs.

RMO Dr Chinmay Chincholikar confirmed the shortage and said a request had been submitted for two new bore-wells, expected to be installed within the week.

Additional municipal commissioner Pawan Kumar Singh said he was unaware of the disruption at Charak Bhavan. He confirmed that repairs were underway but technical difficulties were delaying restoration.

Meanwhile, patients, relatives and hospital staff continue struggling to arrange water for drinking and daily needs, with no immediate alternative available until the damaged pipeline is repaired.