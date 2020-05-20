Serving people amid pandemic is a tribute to my mother, says doctor serving as coronavirus frontliner in MP's Alirajpur

Alirajpur: Working at a hospital during the ongoing pandemic and serving coronavirus patients comes with its share of responsibilities and Dr Varun Saraf in tribal dominating Alirajpur district is well aware of it.

So caught up was he with work at the hospital that he couldn’t spend time with his family even after losing his mother due to cancer recently.

Even when Dr Saraf’s mother was alive and fighting with deadly cancer, he was busy in the field and available for patients round the clock at hospital outpatient department so that patients could avail his service.

Dr Saraf said that his mother taught him that work is worship and he strongly believed in that. “I’ve tried my best to balance my personnel and professional life and tried to spend whatever time I could get with my ailing mother just like the doctors here in Alirajpur, who are staying away from their family since the outbreak, but we could not succeed in saving her, Dr Saraf said.

Besides working at the OPD, Dr Saraf is also visiting different areas in the town for door-to-door screening.

He joined duty 48-hours after his mother’s demise and took only one-day leave on the 12th day after her death to complete post demise ritual. Since then he has spent most of his time either at hospital or in the field doing screening and other work.

Dr Saraf almost reduced to tear sharing his mother’s tale, he said that when she was alive, he was always concerned about her health and after her demise he is spending most of the time serving people anticipating serving people during pandemic will be the tribute to his mother.

Even, Dr Saraf’s fellow doctors, nurses and other administrative officials lauded his sense of commitment.

“This is exemplary devotion to duty. If Dr Saraf wanted, the administration would have helped him to take care of his ailing mother, but he chose duty ahead family as there are many serious patients visit OPD daily,” said district Ayush officer Dr NS Vaskale.

“We are sad he wasn’t able to join his family in their time of grief but he is an inspiration for all the medical professionals of the country. We are proud of him.” said chief medical and health officer Dr Prakash Dhokey.

Unlike other districts in Madhya Pradesh with state-of-the-art health facilities, Alirajpur, one of the most tribal dominating district with very poor health infrastructure recorded just three patients so far. With zero death, all patients recovered and discharged. This is only because tens of Dr Saraf like dedicate corona warriors who put their duty ahead their families.