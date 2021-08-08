Sero survey sample tests will be done in Indore

Indore: The most ambitious plan of district administration, a Sero Survey—to know about the level of antibodies among children before a possible third wave of Covid-19—will be started on Monday.

Samples of over 2,000 children below the age of 18 years will be collected from 25 wards of the city and testing will be done in Indore, with the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration calling for over 2,000 kits from the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, to test the samples. An app has also been developed by an IT institute, which will help monitor the sero survey in real time and send the names of the children with their addresses randomly to the teams.

Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit told the media that the sero survey would be done of over 2,000 children of 25 select wards of the city.

About the survey

The survey will be conducted by 25 teams constituted with government nurses, technical staff and trained employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and other departments, while 25 teams will remain in reserve.

Sample collection will be done in three categories, including 200 children of 1-6 years of age, 400 children of 6-9 years of age and 1,400 children of 10-17 years of age

Officials have also divided the city into four medical zones for ease of survey

‘Complete in a week’

"We’re aiming to complete the survey in a week. The teams will be flagged off by divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma on Monday. We’ll monitor the practical issues of the teams, as well," said Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean, MGM Medical College.