Sero Survey in Indore: Teams collecting samples peeved at getting show-cause notice

Indore: It’s a double whammy for some of the teams collecting samples for Sero Survey in the city. On one hand, they are not getting the support of the people who are refusing to give their samples and on the other hand the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has served show-cause notices to them for not working properly.
Many of the team members had to face ire of people in many areas as people refused to give samples due to fear of Covid-19 survey and various other reasons.
“We are trying our best to get samples but many people are not supporting us. What is more, some even shut their doors on our faces. At one place, a large number of people in the colony gathered to stop us from working after which we had to call the police,” a team member in Khajrana area said.
Another team member in Vijay Nagar area added that most of their time was spent in counselling the people but authorities believe that we are not working properly.
“At many given places, we found empty plots in the addresses given to us. How can we take samples from these places?," the team member said.
Over 3,900 samples collected out of 7,000
MGM Medical College and administration had planned to collect as many as 7,000 samples in seven days but only 3,943 samples could be collected. Due to the less number of samples, officials have decided to extend the days of collecting samples for a few more days.
862 samples collected on Sunday
According to the bulletin released by MGM Medical College, as many as 862 samples was collected. Out of these samples, 341 samples are of males, 306 of females, and 215 of children.
