Sero Survey in Indore: Teams collecting samples peeved at getting show-cause notice

Indore: It’s a double whammy for some of the teams collecting samples for Sero Survey in the city. On one hand, they are not getting the support of the people who are refusing to give their samples and on the other hand the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has served show-cause notices to them for not working properly.

Many of the team members had to face ire of people in many areas as people refused to give samples due to fear of Covid-19 survey and various other reasons.

“We are trying our best to get samples but many people are not supporting us. What is more, some even shut their doors on our faces. At one place, a large number of people in the colony gathered to stop us from working after which we had to call the police,” a team member in Khajrana area said.