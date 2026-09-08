Senior Journalist Chaitanya Patwari Remembered On First Death Anniversary In MP’s Mandleshwar | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Senior journalist and social worker Late Chaitanya Patwari was remembered on his first death anniversary, with his son Advait Patwari planting a 'Belpatra' sapling at Malshamneshwar temple complex on Tuesday.

Municipal Council president Vishwadeep Moyade, Manish Rathore, Burhan Najmi, Ashok Patidar, family members and others paid tribute.

Patwari had a deep association with Malshamneshwar temple and initiated its restoration.

He also highlighted the importance of the site, located on the Narmada Parikrama Path, through his newspapers and articles.

The sapling was planted in Patwari's memory at the temple complex with which he remained closely associated.

Grasim honours 10 teachers for 25 years of service

Nagda: Grasim Industries honoured 10 teachers for completing 25 years of service during a Teachers' Day programme involving three local educational institutions recently.

Those honoured included Rajni Shinde, Ritu Singh, Meenakshi Sharma, Sangeeta Sharma, Abha Gangrade, Shikha Saxena and Mahesh Sharma from Aditya Birla Senior Secondary School; Praveen Gupta and Shilpa Neema from Aditya Birla Public School; and Sadhna Rathore from Aditya Birla Higher Secondary School. They received shawls, bouquets and certificates.

Public relations officer Kamal Sethi said Murugan T, Shantanu Kulkarni, Pallavi Kulkarni, Sudhir Kumar Singh and Suman Singh attended the programme.

Students presented musical and colourful performances, while principals Sunil Kumar, Pankaj Somani and Shikha Saxena addressed the gathering. More than 40 departmental trainers were also honoured.

Ekta Sharma and Shruti Shukla moderated the programme. Human resources department head Ankur Pareek proposed the vote of thanks.