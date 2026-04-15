Senior Citizens Held Hostage Over Son’s ₹40 Lakh Debt; 3 Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three men for allegedly trespassing into a senior citizen’s residence and issuing death threats after holding them hostage over a financial dispute involving his son under the Hira Nagar police station limits.

According to the police, the complainant, Ramesh Joshi, a resident of Maruti Nagar in Sukhliya, said that the incident took place around 2 pm on April 12 when the suspects, identified as Abhishek, Ankit, and Gulshan, came to his house claiming to be friends of his son. They demanded the immediate repayment of Rs 40 lakh, which Joshi’s son had reportedly borrowed from them.

When the elderly couple stated they were unaware of their son’s whereabouts, the trio reportedly turned violent. The suspects allegedly held the couple hostage inside their own home, abused them, and threatened them with dire consequences.

They threatened the couple that they would be abducted to Bihar if the money was not recovered. Joshi managed to escape and reached the police station. The police registered a case against the suspects under sections 296(B), 351(3), 127(2), and 3(5) of the BNS and arrested them.