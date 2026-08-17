Sendhwa Witnesses Massive Nag Panchami Footfall As 3 Lakh Visit Bhilat Dev Temple | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): More than three lakh devotees visited the Bhilat Dev temple at Nangalwadi Shikhar Dham on Monday on the occasion of Nag Panchami, despite light rain and fog in the area.

The administration and police made elaborate arrangements to manage the large crowd.

The special rituals began in the early morning with Baba Bhilat Dev being bathed with 101 litres of milk, followed by chola shringar and maha aarti.

The Kator Gadi Bhakt Mandal offered 108 dishes to the deity, after which prasad was distributed among devotees.

Devotees had been arriving since Sunday night. Vehicles were restricted on the nearly 3.5-km hilly route, forcing devotees to walk to the temple amid rain and fog.

Visitors reportedly took more than two hours to reach the temple and waited around two hours in queues for brief darshan.

Collector Jayati Singh and SP Padma Vilochan Shukla, along with ASP Dheeraj Babbar, visited the shrine, participated in the aarti and reviewed arrangements.

Police personnel and temple committee volunteers were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure devotees’ safety.

Jalud Nag Panchami fair draws 15,000 devotees

Mandleshwar: More than 15,000 devotees visited the Nag Devta temple in Jalud on Nag Panchami. District Panchayat President Anubai Tanwar inaugurated the fair in the presence of the MLA after offering prayers.

Nag Devta was offered an 11-quintal churma mahaprasad. A large fair was organised at the mandi premises.

Khetia: A large number of devotees visited the ancient Nagnath Temple on Khetia-Sendhwa Road on Monday on Nag Panchami.

Despite light rain, devotees arrived throughout the day, offered prayers to Nag Devta and sought blessings for prosperity.

The temple witnessed increased footfall due to the festival falling on Monday.

Khachrod: Devotees thronged Shri Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple on Nag Panchami, offering prayers and performing Abhishek. They also visited Tejaji Temple to seek blessings for their families.

Suresh Kankar, Satyanarayan Mali, Ramlal Mali, Nandkishore Nagar and Narsingh Mandavliya managed darshan arrangements.

Devotees observed fasts and worshipped Mahadev. In the evening, the deity was decorated, followed by Aarti and Prasad distribution.