Sendhwa: Vehicles carrying garlic crops without permit fined

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Krishi Upaj Mandi on Monday intercepted two vehicles carrying garlic crops without a permit in two separate cases and collected five times Mandi tax with each here in Sendhwa.

Krishi Upaj Mandi Secretary Lakshaman Singh Thakur said that the action was taken on the directions of the sub-divisional officer (revenue), and officer-in-charge, Sendhwa.

He further added that during a special checking drive, a team of Krishi Upaj Mandi on Monday intercepted a vehicle number MH 18 BG 5206 carrying 100 Quintals Garlic from Soyatkalan to Maharashtra without a permit. The estimated cost of the crop was Rs 1.5 lakh.

A fine of Rs 11,250 and a settlement fee of Rs 1500 was collected. In a similar incident, a vehicle number MPGB2205 was intercepted while carrying 100 quintals of garlic from Shajapur to Maharashtra without a permit. Similarly, the fine of Rs 11,250 and the settlement fee of Rs 1500 were collected. Mandi ASI Rajveer Singh Khartia, Sumer Bare and Ranjit Patel were also present in the team.

The team has been taking continuous action against violators and has also geared up to check the overloaded vehicles.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:39 PM IST