Sendhwa: Bhilat Dev temple devoid of approach road despite two CMs' announcement

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhilat Dev temple situated on the top of Nagalwadi Shikhar Dham, a renowned pilgrim centre in the Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh is still waiting for a good road, despite two chief ministers Shivraj

Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath promising the same.

Chief Minister Chouhan had on October 29, 2010, visited the Bhilatdev temple. On the occasion, he announced that a garden would be developed there and a proper road would be made too.

Later, on February 26, 2019, then chief minister Kamal Nath also announced the construction of a road on his arrival at Nagalwadi.

But nothing concrete has happened in this direction till now

A social worker BL Jain from Sendhwa has e-mailed the CM about the delay and complained that the officials of the concerned departments are

not paying any attention.

Explaining how red-tapism has taken a toll on devotees' lives, Jain said after CM Chouhan’s announcement, nothing happed for seven years.

The matter came to the fore only after Jain lodged his complaint with the CM Helpline on April 4, 2017, and the public works department swung into action.

Later it was said that this work was to be done by the Rural and Panchayat Department.

After that on August 4, 2018, the Executive Engineer of Rural Engineering Services Division, Barwani prepared estimates for the three-kilometre long road and gave them to the Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Barwani.

After preparing the estimates of road construction, proposals of Rs 369.85 lakh including technical approval of superintending engineer, Rural Engineering Service Board, Indore were sent for administrative approval from the state planning head. But even after 4 years, administrative and financial approval has not been granted.

Talking about the necessity of a proper road, Jain said that the place holds religious importance for people in this region. On the occasion of Nagpanchami, about four to five lakh and on any normal day, about five thousand devotees visit this place.

Devotees had constructed the temple spending Rs 10 crore by collecting donations, but in absence of a proper road and railing on both sides, more than 50 accidents have been reported in the last six to seven years and about nine devotees have lost their lives.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:11 PM IST