Sendhwa: Two arrested for cattle smuggling, four calves rescued

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Under an ongoing campaign to combat problems of cattle smuggling and arms smuggling, a special team of Sendhwa police have nabbed two criminals for cattle smuggling and seized a loading vehicle carrying four calves.

As per the details, acting on specific input that a loading vehicle with calves is on its way to Dhuliya, and would cross PalsoodJogwada road on Tuesday, a special police team intercepted the vehicle near the old bus stand when the suspect vehicle was spotted on PalsoodJogwada road. The vehicle was later seized and four calves were rescued.

The police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav told that the arrested accused - driver of the vehicle and his assistant have been identified as Bhuwan Singh and Antar Singh.

Police have registered a case against the culprits under relevant sections of MP Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation into the case is underway,

The police team included Dilip Muvel, Akash Jamra, Narayan Patidar and other police station staff who played a crucial role in this regard.