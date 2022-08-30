Sendhwa: Three kabaddi players die, 7 injured after pickup-vehicle turns turtle

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Three players were killed and seven others injured when their pick-up overturned on Dhawali Balwadi road near Jamthi in Warla village of Barwani district.

As per information received, a pick-up vehicle carrying Kabaddi players overturned along Dhawali Balwadi near Warli tehsil of district on Tuesday late night. They were going from Vaijapur village to Warla village to participate in Kabaddi Competition. The driver of the vehicle lost control of the bend and the vehicle overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Prahalad (20), Jagdish Teriya (22) and Nilesh Shantaram (25), all residents of Vaijapur city of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra.

As soon as locals come to know about the incident, they rushed to assist them in transferring the injured to the medical facility. The injured have been undergoing medical treatment at hospitals in the Jalgaon and Chopra villages of Maharashtra. The Warla police arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation. They booked a case and also launched further investigation into the matter.

Notably, all kabaddi players were on their way to Warla to participate in Kabaddi Competition when an untoward incident took place.

