Indore: Beheaded body of youth found alongside Ring Road

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A beheaded body of a youth has been allegedly found along the roadside of Ring Road by Municipal Corporation workers on Tuesday.

According to Khajrana TI Dinesh Verma, the body was found inside a sack bag near Shaheed Petrol Pump, falling under the Khajrana Police Station area at around 9 in the morning by the workers of the Municipal Corporation.

"The body is of a boy aged around 30. The legs of the body are tied with a ladies' scarf. We have only found half of the body. We have begun an investigation into the matter. The reason of the death is yet to be acertained," added TI Dinesh Verma.

More details are awaited.

