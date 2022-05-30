Sendhwa: Three, including a minor held for petrol pump loot, stolen cash recovered

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police claimed to have solved a loot case of Rs 1.5 lakh from a petrol pump owner and arrested three persons. Police recovered loot money along with one country-made revolver, one motorcycle and a mobile phone used in the crime.

Barwani superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Kumar Shukla addressing media persons informed that among the accused, two are identified as Chetan and Rakesh Jadhav, both residents of Jamli village along with one minor. One Dilip Jadhav, a resident of Navalpura village is still on the run.

Earlier, on May 23 some unidentified accused decamped with Rs 1.5 lakh from the petrol pump owner Anuj Khandelwal. The victim sustained serious injuries on his head after the accused assaulted him during the burglary.

The incident happened around 10:00 pm when Anuj was returning home 'Khandelwal Niwas' with the money. There, miscreants surrounded him near Varla Road Bridge, hit him with sticks and bats and forcefully took the cash.

Khandelwal got eight stitches on his head and a fracture in his hand. Police are investigating the case. The exact loot amount and details of the incident will be known only when the victim regains consciousness.