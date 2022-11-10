Sendhwa: Third accused held for duping people

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Sendhwa police arrested the third accused involved in operating a fake company and duping people in the name of handsome returns and commission on an investment into his company.

Sendhwa urban police station incharge Rajesh Yadav informed that the accused was identified as Sourabh alias Mani Sonakiya (36), and he was arrested from Niwari district.

Yadav informed that the accused Sourabh was on the run since the last one-and-a-half year and police was looking for him after Basant Choudhary and others have lodged complaints at the police station on August 31, 2021 accusing him of duping them of Rs 73.6 lakh. The police announced a reward of Rs 2500 on him.

About one-and-a-half year ago, the accused cheated the people of Sendhwa of around Rs 73.6 lakh by running a fake office of an ambulance making company in Dreamland City. The accused lured investors to pay more commission by investing money in his company.

The police already arrested two other accused involved in the crime and they were identified as Surendra Soni and Sandeep Bardey.