Sendhwa Residents Oppose Commercial Activities In Area

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Amrit Nagar Colony near Rajpal Petrol Pump submitted a memorandum to local authorities on Thursday, demanding action against alleged illegal commercial activities being carried out in the residential area.

The residents alleged that Om Motors is using residential plots for commercial purposes, including operating a warehouse, office and vehicle-related activities in violation of residential zoning norms. According to the complainants, the activities have led to increased traffic, unauthorised parking and vehicle repairs within the colony, causing inconvenience to residents.

They further claimed that waste and debris generated by the business are being dumped in open areas, while workers and visitors are allegedly defecating in the open, creating unhygienic conditions and raising health concerns.

Residents also expressed concerns over the movement of outsiders in the colony, saying it has affected the sense of security, particularly for women living in the neighbourhood. They alleged that some individuals associated with the commercial establishment behaved abusively when objections were raised.

The memorandum calls for an investigation into the alleged violations, action against those responsible for spreading garbage and legal proceedings against individuals accused of misconduct. Residents warned that stronger protests could follow if corrective measures are not taken.