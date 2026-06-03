GACC Indore Lecture Highlights Importance Of Fair & Continuous Evaluation System | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special lecture titled “Examination, Results and Impact” was organised at the Prime Minister College of Excellence, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College (GACC), Indore.

The event, held in the Kalam classroom, was part of the institution's ongoing monthly special lecture series and saw active participation from both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The keynote address was delivered by college principal, Dr. Mamta Chandrashekhar. She emphasized that the evaluation system in modern higher education extends far beyond traditional annual or semester examinations.

Instead, components like Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE), practical projects, regular assignments, interactive seminars, and internal assessments are critical to fostering the overall development of students.

Furthermore, Dr Chandrashekhar highlighted the absolute necessity of maintaining complete transparency, fairness, and strict punctuality throughout the evaluation processes.

She cautioned that even minor errors in assessment could severely jeopardise students’ final results and future opportunities. Concluding the session, she urged the entire staff to approach their examination-related responsibilities with the utmost diligence and care.