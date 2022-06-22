Sendhwa: Poll observer meets officials to review election preparations

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting on the preparedness for the first phase of upcoming civic body elections was held here on Tuesday at the SDM office. The meeting was presided over by PK Verma and attended by SDM, Tehsildar, CEO, TI and other officials. He also inspected various polling stations to review the arrangements.

During the meeting, SDM Tapasya Parihar apprised about arrangements in place at polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections. On the other hand, the police department gave information about distributions of election-related material to the polling stations and the deployment of an adequate police force so that they would be able to face any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the election observer emphasised the need to ensure fool-proof security measures at all polling booths. Every effort should be made to conduct this election in a fair, transparent, safe and fear-free environment. He also stressed on providing basic minimum facilities at the polling stations including regular power supply and drinking water besides other related facilities.

Parihar also took a round of polling stations located at Mohanpadawa, Kermala, Balwadi, Varla and reviewed basic amenities in place while necessary instructions were given to the tehsildar, secretary, BLO and others.

