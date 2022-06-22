e-Paper Get App

Sendhwa: Poll observer meets officials to review election preparations

During the meeting, SDM Tapasya Parihar apprised about arrangements in place at polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting on the preparedness for the first phase of upcoming civic body elections was held here on Tuesday at the SDM office. The meeting was presided over by PK Verma and attended by SDM, Tehsildar, CEO, TI and other officials. He also inspected various polling stations to review the arrangements.

During the meeting, SDM Tapasya Parihar apprised about arrangements in place at polling stations for the smooth conduct of elections. On the other hand, the police department gave information about distributions of election-related material to the polling stations and the deployment of an adequate police force so that they would be able to face any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, the election observer emphasised the need to ensure fool-proof security measures at all polling booths. Every effort should be made to conduct this election in a fair, transparent, safe and fear-free environment. He also stressed on providing basic minimum facilities at the polling stations including regular power supply and drinking water besides other related facilities.

Parihar also took a round of polling stations located at Mohanpadawa, Kermala, Balwadi, Varla and reviewed basic amenities in place while necessary instructions were given to the tehsildar, secretary, BLO and others.

Read Also
Sendhwa: BJP workers asked to approach voters based on development work
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreSendhwa: Poll observer meets officials to review election preparations

RECENT STORIES

Thane: TMC chief unveils publication of disaster management plan and certified procedures contact...

Thane: TMC chief unveils publication of disaster management plan and certified procedures contact...

Watch Video: Uddhav Thackeray leaves from Varsha amid chants of 'tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath...

Watch Video: Uddhav Thackeray leaves from Varsha amid chants of 'tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath...

Mumbai: BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid...

Mumbai: BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against Uddhav Thackeray for violating Covid...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Bags packed, Uddhav Thackeray leaves 'Varsha'; Sena...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Bags packed, Uddhav Thackeray leaves 'Varsha'; Sena...

Those who want to go can go to Guwahati: Emotional Uddhav Thackeray as he leaves Varsha

Those who want to go can go to Guwahati: Emotional Uddhav Thackeray as he leaves Varsha