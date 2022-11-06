e-Paper Get App
Sendhwa: Police seize weed worth Rs 38 lakh

Earlier, a total of over 10 quintals of weed worth over Rs one crore was seized from different agricultural fields (in separate instances) by police teams

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa rural police raided a place located near Kolkheda village in Sendhwa and seized around 250 weed (Ganja) plants weighing 3 quintals worth over rupees 38 lakh from an agricultural land on Thursday. 

Earlier, a total of over 10 quintals of weed worth over Rs one crore was seized from different agricultural fields (in separate instances) by police teams.

Giving further information, SDOP Kundan Singh Mandloi told that under the ongoing state-wide anti-drug campaign, rural police received a tip-off that some villagers were involved in illegal business of drug cultivation in Kolkheda village area. 

The accused identified as Ramesh Vaskale had illegallycultivated the weed plants in between the cotton and tur plants in order to mislead police and narcotics officials. He has been nabbed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway and his previous criminal record, if any, is being scrutinized. The superintendent of police has announced that the police team involved in the operation would be rewarded. 

article-image

