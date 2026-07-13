Sendhwa Police Bust Theft Gang, Recover ₹12 Lakh Stolen Jewellery | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa Rural police have arrested five members of an alleged theft gang and recovered stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh in connection with a house burglary reported in Pipliya Deb village.

Police said the accused allegedly broke into a house through a rear window in February while the family was sleeping outside and stole gold chains, mangalsutras and other jewellery.

A case was registered and the investigation was carried out with the help of local informers, physical evidence and the cyber cell.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Barde (21), Kishan Nigwal (20), Sachin alias Ansingh (21), Ajay Kanoje (24) and Mukesh (28), all residents of villages under Sendhwa Rural police station limits.

During interrogation, police said the accused disclosed the names of others allegedly involved in thefts in the area. Police have launched a search for them.

According to police, Rahul Barde, a distant relative of the complainant's in-laws, allegedly used his knowledge of the house to plan the theft.

Police said the accused had divided the stolen jewellery among themselves and were trying to sell it before being arrested.