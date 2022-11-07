Sendhwa: Notorious wood smuggler nabbed

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the forest department caught wanted wood smuggler, Dinesh Barela, here in Sendhwa.

The department officials were looking for him for the last four months after a forest team raided his Chachariya-situated illegal teak godown and seized teak wood worth more than Rs 40 lakh in August this year. Dinesh had managed to flee the spot at that time.

Division Forest Officer (DFO) Anupam Sharma said that they got a tip-off from an informer accused Dinesh had been seen on the ground near the rural police station. A forest team reached the spot and asked him to surrender. He tried to escape, and threw stones at the forest team and injured some forest employees. He also damaged a forest vehicle, but the team managed to nab him.

DFO Sharma said that the accused, Dinesh, would be produced before the court on Tuesday after necessary interrogation and medical examination in the government hospital.