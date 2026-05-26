Sendhwa MLA Alleges ₹10 Lakh Bribe Demand By The Chief Executive Officer | Representative image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki has accused Barwani District Panchayat CEO Kajal Jawala of allegedly extorting money from Panchayat secretaries, triggering a political controversy after a video of his remarks went viral on social media.

The MLA made the allegations during his visit to Padchha village under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan programme on Monday. Solanki expressed anger over the absence of senior officials at the event and criticised the administration in the presence of local villagers and officials.

Addressing villagers, Solanki alleged that the District Panchayat CEO was demanding Rs 10 lakh each from Panchayat secretaries under the threat of suspension. He also claimed he was not informed about official programmes and meetings in his constituency.

The MLA said residents were facing problems related to drinking water, roads and culverts, while officials were allegedly involved in corruption and arbitrary functioning.

Responding to the allegations, District Panchayat CEO Kajal Jawala termed the claims baseless. She said the MLA had been formally invited to the programme and added that she was attending other government meetings at the time. Jawala said the SDM and other officials were present at the event and denied all allegations levelled against her.