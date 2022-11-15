Sendhwa: Man presented before court for violating bound over notice

Representative Image |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A person was presented before the SDM court, Sendhwa for violating a bound over notice and a total of Rs 1 lakh will be seized as security deposit.

In a bid to curb rising crimes in the town, superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Shukla had instructed all the SHOs across the district to take prompt action against goons, miscreants and anti-social elements who disturb communal harmony of region.

SHO Rajesh Yadav checked criminal records of the local goons and found a total of 10 crimes of assault, communal riots, mutiny, gambling registered against accused Wasim Baig (notorious criminal) at Sendhwa Police Station. A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused.

SDM Tapasya Parihar issued Rs 1 lakh bound over notice to the accused. A case was prepared and presented before the court for violation of the notice. As per an order of the SDM court, the security deposit of Rs 1 lakh will be seized.