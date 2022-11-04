Sendhwa: Illegal liquor dens raided, 8 arrested

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The police acted against illegal liquor dens and undertook a combing operation in which eight warnatee persons were arrested for operating illegal liquor dens. Those arrested have been identified as Manish Barela, Dharamsingh Barela, Dongaria (all residents of Goi village), Majeed Ali, a resident of Sendhwa, Heera Singh Barela, a resident of Bhainsdad village, Suman Rai, Sumer Singh Barela resident of Jamnaya and Supriya Singh Dodwe, a resident of Pipliya Deb village. The action was taken under the Excise Act and the crimes have been registered at Sendhwa Rural Police Station. Sendhwa Rural SHO Jani Charel, ASI Sanjay Pandey ASI Ashok Yadav, ASI Sitaram Bhatnagar, head constable Gajendra Yadav constable Samarth Rathod played a crucial role in this case.

Under the direction of the superintendent of police Deepak Shukla and additional superintendent of Police RD Prajapati, Sendhwa rural police conducted a combing operation to check criminals with police records, those on surveillance and absconding.