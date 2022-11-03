Sendhwa: Forest dept rescues injured leopard from Pansemal

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent rescue operation carried out by forest officials, an injured leopard was rescued from Jahur village in Pansemal tehsil of Barwani district. The big cat was brought to Pansemal forest area and given medical treatment.

Giving information, Sendhwa forest divisional officer Anupam Sharma told that on being informed, forest staff accompanied with Pansemal forest range officer Mangesh Bundela reached the spot immediately. Upon reaching spot, they found the leopard to be alive but lying in an inactive condition. On which, Anupam Sharma informed the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Bhopal.

Following the approval, the leopard was put in a cage and brought to the premises for physical examination. The cage was covered with a green shade net and drinking arrangements for the big cat were made. Local veterinarian conducted a physical examination and gave first aid. Following the request of Anupam Sharma, a special rescue vehicle and a team of Indore Forest Department left for Pansemal for further treatment.