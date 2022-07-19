Sendhwa: Government hospital battles shortage of doctors, staff

FP News Service

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh)

The largest government health care centre in Sendhwa with a 100-bed capacity is suffering from a severe shortage of doctors. 54 per cent of the posts of doctors are lying vacant in the hospital at Sendhwa which has a population of over 4 lakh.

Veteran social worker and advocate BL Jain said he has jointly written to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief secretary, principal secretary, public health and family welfare department, commissioner health services (Bhopal) and other concerned officers to provide these specialists at the hospital.

He stated that 14 posts of specialist doctors, 9 posts of medical officers, 91 paramedical and other posts were approved by the government. The irony is that 100 pc posts of specialist doctors remain vacant even after three years. What is more shocking is the fact that only four doctors were found to be working in the government hospital including a block medical officer, ophthalmologist, paediatrician and dentist. 50 posts were approved for staff nurses, but 31 are still vacant.

The Civil Hospital has been grappling with a shortage of doctors as it does not have a chest specialist, cardiologist, oncologist, nephrologist or urologist. Most of the patients visiting the Civil Hospital were being referred to higher medical facility centres due to a lack of specialists. Patients are left with no options.

The only ultrasound machine at the district women's hospital is lying defunct for years causing inconvenience to women patients, either pregnant or suffering from gynaecological problems. In addition to that, other emergency services remained dysfunctional in the hospital. Urgent steps need to be taken on the shortage of medical personnel and equipment.