Sendhwa: Covid patient with 70% lung involvement treated successfully at Sendhwa hospital

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the Covid-19 third wave is not as dangerous as the previous one and infected people are getting cured at home, there are cases where the patient needed regular medical care and hospitalization. The Covid-patient hospitalization rate though remained low this time.

A Covid-19 patient from Maharashtra was admitted to a private hospital here in Sendhwa with 70 percent lungs infection. The patient had 50 per cent oxygen saturation when she was brought to the hospital. Thanks to the doctors and all medical care, the patient gave a tough fight to the virus and managed to come out of hospital in just nine-days.

Dr Piyush Jhanwar at Narayandas Hospital said, a 45-year-old Vimla Thakur from Baurari village in Maharashtra was admitted to the hospital nine days ago in a critical condition. She had tested positive for Covid-19 with 70 per cent lung involvement and her oxygen level was around 50 per cent .

With continuous observation, medical care and complete dose of Remdesivir and Toshi injection, her condition started improving and slowly and her oxygen level also started returning to normal. On Wednesday, when she was discharged from the hospital her oxygen level was 95 per cent.

Patients from small villages as well as from neighbouring Dhulia district of Maharahstra were coming to Sendhwa for treatment in the recent time.

It is necessary to maintain a positive environment for patients and their family members as it gives them courage to fight any life-threatening illness, said Dr Jhanwar adding that with proper medical care, treatment and positive mind set one can overcome any health problem.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:07 PM IST