Sendhwa: Collector orders FIR against trader

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Following the instructions of district collector Shivraj Singh Verma, a joint team of the revenue department, Mandi and food department conducted surprise checks on the establishments of traders in Sendhwa. During the investigation, 9.35 quintals of rice meant for the public distribution system (PDS) were recovered from the warehouse owned by Anoop Goyal at Varla Road, Sendhwa.

During the preliminary investigation, the trader informed that the rice he bought from the consumers was at a higher rate. On this, collector Shivraj Singh Verma directed junior supply officer Sendhwa, Mukesh Chauhan that ration of PDS was illegally stocked in the trader's warehouse due to evasion of mandi tax by not recording the grain in the trader's stock register. Collector Verma ordered an officer to register an FIR against the trader under Section 3,7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 under the provisions of the Public Distribution System Control Order, 2015 at Police Station Sendhwa.

