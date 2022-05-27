Sendhwa: CM Kanyadan Yojana; resentment over rejection of application forms

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat member Vikas Arya has expressed resentment and condemned the rejection of 3,391 applications for mass marriage under CM Kanyadan Yojana.

State BJP spokesperson Sunil Agrawal said that for ambitious CM Kanyadan Yojana, application forms were invited from various assembly areas in wake of mass marriage. As many as 3591 application forms were sent for approval out of which only 200 forms were approved which annoyed SC community members.

District member Vikas Arya, spokesperson Sunil Agarwal, and Ganesh Rathod on Tuesday met Sendhwa District CO Ashok Jain at the district office and registered their displeasure demanding a probe into the matter.

Vikas Arya said that a fair probe should be done over the rejection of application forms. Government should not misuse public funds rather those who are eligible should get the benefit of the scheme. On which, CO Jain said that the matter would be discussed with the collector and appropriate steps would be taken in this regard.