Sendhwa: 8 serial criminals held, illicit liquor seized

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Apprehending a surge in illicit liquor, sale and smuggling in view of forthcoming three-tier elections, superintendent of police Barwani district RD Prajapati has directed police officials across the district to step up vigil. Meanwhile, Sendhwa police have nabbed as many as 8 criminals carrying warranties here at Kalawada village of Sendhwa district.

According to information, those arrested during the search have been identified as Jagga Mahariya, Rupesh Barela, Chhagan Singh, Rameshwar Barela, Biya Barela, Guddu Barela, Popat Koli, Gabid Guffar. During the combing operation, police also seized illicit liquor and booked nine people under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have said that stern steps would be undertaken if the model code of conduct or poll laws are violated during the forthcoming civic body polls.

Police station in-charge Vikas Kapis, inspector Ashok Ahirwar, Chandrashekhar Patidar and Mukesh Girwal played important roles in this regard. The SP has announced that the whole team would be rewarded for its commendable work.

